The Sydney Roosters are working overtime towards handing rugby league prodigy Joseph Suaalii a debut game before his 18th birthday, reports Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

As the rule currently stands right now, players have to be 18 before they make their debut at first-grade level. Suaalii will not turn 18 until August 1st.

Suaalii, who was initially contracted with South Sydney for 2021, spurned the Rabbitohs to sign a two-year deal with the Roosters, starting this year.

Fox Sports reports that Suaalii has a letter from NRL powerbrokers, pledging to assess his case for an NRL debut before his 18th birthday.

As he begins pre-season testing with the Roosters, it is also understood that his testing has majorly impressed everyone inside the four walls at Sydney.

Whilst the rules from the NRL state that Suaalii isn’t eligible to play round one, the NRL can grant exceptions to teenagers.

“If there’s an opportunity to fast-track someone on an exceptional basis, then they will do that.” NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said back in late November.

The teenage ace was picked up as 15-year old and has been involved with the Rabbitohs’ program up until the end of last season.

The wraps on Suaalii have been huge since the Rabbitohs signed him, with multiple clubs enquiring about his services along the journey.

His talent had been that special, that an enquiry had also been made by rival football code Rugby Australia, offering three years, worth $3 million.