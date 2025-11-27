The Sydney Roosters have been one of the most active teams this offseason, locking in the foundations with the hopes of securing yet another NRL premiership in the coming years.

The club have locked in yet another key retention, with promising outside back Robert Toia re-committing to the club on an extension through to the end of 2029.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025, earning Rookie of the Year honours and representing both the Queensland Maroons in State of Origin and Tonga in the Pacific Championships, capping off an impressive rise through the Roosters' system.

Head of Recruitment Joel Carbone said Toia's new deal was a major retention for the Tricolours.

"What sets Robert apart isn't just his talent, it's his character," Carbone said in a club statement.

"He's worked through some tough early challenges with real resilience and determination.

"With the work ethic he brings, there's no capping the ceiling for where he can take his game."

A lifelong Roosters supporter, Toia said extending his stay with the club was deeply personal.

"The Roosters have believed in me from the start and stood by me through some setbacks along the way," Toia said.

"The trust and belief from Robbo, my teammates and everyone at the club, back to Friendy and Aubo during my Academy days, has always meant a lot to me and made the Roosters feel like home."

With the club continuing to back its next generation, Toia said his focus now turns to building on a strong 2026 season.

"The confidence I took out of 2025 has made me even hungrier to keep improving," he said.

"I'm so proud to stay a Rooster, and I'll be giving everything I have back to this club."