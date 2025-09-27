The Sydney Roosters have had a stack of club legends depart in recent years, with a new era in Bondi beginning to take shape.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves left the club in 2024, but like most of the Roosters' fan favourites, he has found his way back to the club.

While he won't be lacing up the boots following his rugby league retirement, the 36-year-old is set to re-join the Roosters in a mentoring role.

The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that ‘JWH' will return to Bondi to guide and coach the club's young stars, helping to prepare the Roosters' next crop of players.

Set for retirement after almost 2 decades of service, Waerea-Hargreaves will look build into the next stage of his career, helping the club where he made his name throughout the 2010s.

Waerea-Hargreaves will be joining the club from 2026, and is expected to be play an integral part in developing the Roosters young juniors.