The Sydney Roosters community has been left devastated by news that premiership-winning halfback and club legend Johnny Mayes has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

Doctors have informed his family that the 78-year-old has only weeks, perhaps a few months, to live.

Mayes was a central figure in the Roosters' golden era under the great Jack Gibson, steering the side to back-to-back premierships in 1974 and 1975 after having already claimed a title with Manly in 1973.

Known for his game management, sharp footy brain and calmness under pressure, he also donned the green and gold for Australia in the 1975 World Cup.

His son Glen revealed to Nine that the family received the news after a recent MRI scan uncovered the aggressive nature of the tumour.

“It's a big shock to the family. Dad had an MRI last week and it showed a very aggressive brain tumour,” he said.

“The doctors tell us his time is limited. Maybe a few weeks … if we are lucky a couple of months.”

The family has also confirmed that Mayes is suffering from dementia and has lost mobility on the left side of his body.

“They tried steroids to slow it, but they didn't work,” Glen added.

“The only fortunate thing is that he is in no pain.”

Despite the grim outlook, there remains an atmosphere of quiet strength and gratitude.

“All we can do is try to make the most of the time he has left,” Glen said.

“He is currently in hospital. We celebrated his 78th birthday there this week, but [he] may move to palliative care.”

Tributes and messages of support have flowed from across the rugby league world, including many from former teammates.

Mayes is currently surrounded by his four children and six grandchildren, all doing their best to keep the mood buoyant.

His journey in rugby league was forged through resilience. After losing his father at a young age, Mayes left school at 14 to support his family and temporarily stepped away from football to work. He made a stunning return to the game in his 20s, carving out a career defined by toughness, humility and premiership success.

After retiring at just 30, Mayes settled in Evans Head where he became a beloved figure in the local community, his impact off the field echoing the same steadiness and generosity he showed on it.

As one of rugby league's quiet achievers, Mayes may not have courted headlines during his career, but his contribution to the game remains enduring and his courage, even now, speaks volumes.