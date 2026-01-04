While the Sydney Roosters have been praised for their impressive recruitment for years, they‘ve also endured a fair bit of loss as well.

The club has reportedly left the door ajar for a potential reunion with star outside backs Joey Manu and Joseph Suaalii, despite both currently being contracted in rugby union.

According to reports from The Sporting News, the Roosters are deliberately maintaining salary cap flexibility in the coming seasons, should an opportunity arise to lure one or both stars back to the NRL.

Both Manu and Suaalii departed the Tricolours to pursue rugby union opportunities, with Suaalii signing with Rugby Australia through to the end of 2027, including a player option that could extend his deal until 2029.

Manu, meanwhile, has recently inked a deal with French Top 14 powerhouse Racing 92, also running until the end of 2027.

While neither player is expected to return in the immediate future, whispers within the game suggest Manu is viewed as the more realistic chance of a comeback, given his long-standing ties to the club and proven dominance in the centres at NRL level.

The Roosters' long-term planning reflects a willingness to strike if circumstances change, particularly with both players still in their prime and capable of transforming a backline overnight.

With cap space being carefully managed and relationships firmly intact, don't rule out the Chooks making a serious play if either Manu or Suaalii becomes available down the track.