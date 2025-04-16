Sam Walker is inching closer to a long-awaited return from an ACL rupture and has thrown his support behind teenage half Hugo Savala, while welcoming the idea of a future combination with Maroons veteran Daly Cherry-Evans at the Roosters.

The 21-year-old playmaker has been sidelined since sustaining the knee injury just before last year's finals, but says he's now entering the final stage of recovery and targeting a comeback between rounds 13 and 15 which is a far more optimistic timeline than the August whispers that surfaced earlier this year.

“You always hear people talk about coming back around the nine-month mark after surgery, which for me will be in the middle of June,” Walker said, speaking with SMH.

“I've got the mindset I want to keep pushing myself to get back, as long as I'm feeling good and I have that confidence in the knee.”

With the Roosters treading water without him and without Luke Keary, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu, Walker has found the first half of 2025 more frustrating than expected.

Despite contributing to video sessions and training work, he says there's nothing like being in the thick of it.

“I always knew it was going to be annoying having to watch this first half of the season,” he said.

“As much as I can try and help out... not having a say on the actual result is frustrating.”

Walker has been running and kicking since January and is now rejoining team sessions in limited contact. The last hurdle is full contact and proving he can step confidently off the repaired knee. And he's in no mood to rush it.

“I'm not coming back if I'm 98 per cent, or 95 per cent — I need to be at 100 per cent so there's no risk of missing another season,” he said.

In his absence, the Roosters have handed the keys to Savala, who'll start against Brisbane this week with Adam Reynolds confirmed to return for the Broncos. Walker has liked what he's seen from the local junior.

“He's a local junior, he killed it in the pre-season, and had a really good trial against the Knights,” Walker said.

“He's a really good defender and has a long kicking game. I'm actually excited to see what he can bring.”

The club's eyes, however, are also on 2025.

Brandon Smith is set to return from injury in round 16 but has already signed with South Sydney for next year, and the Roosters are still weighing their options for the long-term spine.

With Cherry-Evans linked to a potential move, Walker had nothing but praise for the Queensland captain.

“He's done it all in the game and we'd love to have him at the Roosters, that's for sure,” he said.

“You'd love to have someone of his calibre. I said the same thing when there was talk of Ben Hunt potentially coming here.”

Having shared Queensland camp with Cherry-Evans, Walker understands what the veteran half would bring.

“Being a Queenslander, and having spent time with him in Origin camp, the way he carries himself, he's a professional. Daly would be welcomed here with open arms.”

Walker's focus is firmly on the comeback trail and giving the Roosters a mid-season jolt.

“We're heading in the really good direction as a club. Fingers crossed we're in a good position by the time me and Cheese get back out there.”