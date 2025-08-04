Returning to the field via the NSW Cup over the weekend from a knee injury, Sydney Roosters forward Nat Butcher has suffered another serious injury.

Eight minutes into his comeback from a knee issue that kept him out of action since April, Butcher left the field in agony with the club now confirming that he will face an extended stint on the sidelines.

In a statement on Monday, the Roosters confirmed that the back-rower sustained a recurrence of a medial ligament (MCL) injury to his right knee and will now undergo a full MCL reconstruction after consulting with specialists.

While the club has provided no return timeline, it is understood that the reconstruction usually requires a six to nine-month recovery period, meaning he is set to miss a significant part of the beginning of the 2026 NRL season.

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the forward, who is contracted until the end of 2027, as the Roosters look to make a late push towards the 2025 NRL Finals series.