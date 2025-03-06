Conceding 50 points on Thursday night against the Brisbane Broncos, the Sydney Roosters problems are set to get worse as they will likely face the four-time defending premiers with a heavily-depleted forward pack.

Already without Brandon Smith and Spencer Leniu, the club is facing a crisis in its forward pack and could name several younger and inexperienced players for its next match.

Suffering his 6th concussion in the past four seasons, English international Victor Radley has been ruled out of next week due to the NRL's 11-day stand-down period and could potentially spend an even more extended stint on the sidelines.

NSW Blues back-rower Angus Crichton could also potentially be rubbed out after being placed on report for a late-tackle on opposing five-eighth Ben Hunt.

Hit with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge, Crichton faces a $2000 fine if he takes the early guilty plea.

"He is concussed. He's okay in the sheds but you don't want those things to happen," Robinson said after the match.

"He's pretty key to our team and the way that we run things. To lose him quite early was tough."

Victor Radley won’t return tonight after suffering a concussion. Deemed to have shown Category 1 signs (clear & obvious) so will be subject to the NRL’s 11 day stand down period. Is at least the 6th concussion for Radley in the past 4 seasons - hope he’s OK. pic.twitter.com/VkYIBUPqTL — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 6, 2025

Coach Trent Robinson also confirmed that De La Salle Va'a and Nat Butcher will not participate in their Round 2 clash against the Penrith Panthers next week.

Butcher was a late omission for Thursday's match, while Va'a was hospitalised with a mystery illness that caused him to cough up blood.

CommBank Stadium PEN SYD

“We've had a couple of guys in hospital in the past couple of days in the forward pack which has been really tough," Robinson added.

"They're outside of footy issues. We'll be missing those guys for a couple of weeks, but they're both on the mend.”

Roosters Injury List

Benaiah Ioelu, Billy Smith, Brandon Smith, De La Salle Va'a, Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Reece Foley, Sam Walker, Spencer Leniu (suspension), Victor Radley, Xavier Va'a