Initially hit with a ten-match suspension without pay by the Sydney Roosters after being implicated in an investigation into former teammate Brandon Smith, forward Victor Radley will now miss only five regular-season matches.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Roosters Chairman Nick Politis and coach Trent Robinson have agreed that the English international will be available for selection from Round 6 onwards, in what would be a massive boost to the club's forward stocks.

It is understood that three 2025 Ashes Series matches will count towards his suspension, as well as the Tricolours' two pre-season games.

“Rads was going to be picked for England and he was desperate to play,” Roosters GM of Football Mitchell Aubusson told the publication.

“There was no pressure from us. He made the decision to put the club first and withdraw from selection. England means a lot to him.

“Plus, he missed out on getting paid for playing in the Test matches. He made the call to do it for the club. That's what the Roosters mean to him.”

"I'm gonna cop a sanction and I'm gonna move forward with my life," Radley told 9News Sydney in September after the sanctions by the Roosters dropped.

"There was a few days there where I felt like maybe that would be it. It's my home and it's been my home since I was born here, I was raised here.

"Really difficult few days there, but at the same time, as I felt like I might be gone, I felt like they had my back at the same time, it was kind of a weird one.

"I'm grateful that I'm still here and I look forward to making amends in the future."