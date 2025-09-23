Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has admitted he thought his time at the club may have been coming to an end after he was caught up in an alleged drugs scandal.

Radley, who has not been charged by police, was named in a case against South Sydney Rabbitohs dummy half and former Roosters teammate Brandon Smith.

The Roosters elected to hand down a 10-game suspension without pay, as well as a $30,000 fine, payable through a donation to St Vincent's Hospital, who will use the money to continue research into cancer.

The NRL could yet impose further punishment, although it has not issued a breach notice to either Radley or Smith yet, while legal proceedings are ongoing.

Radley, who is out of pocket around $200,000 over the alleged incident, told 9News that he felt the club had done the right thing, and that there were times when he thought he would be sacked.

"I don't feel like I've donated money, I got fined," he told 9News Sydney.

"I feel like the club have done the right thing there. I'm happy the money is going there, but it's hard for me to say that I've donated it.

"I just spent 15 minutes inside with Louise [Doctor Louise Emmett of St Vincent's], and I'm a bit embarrassed here saying I've had a tough time because in the bigger scheme of things, I'm fine.

"I'm gonna cop a sanction and I'm gonna move forward with my life.

"There was a few days there where I felt like maybe that would be it," Radley said.

"It's my home and it's been my home since I was born here, I was raised here.

"Really difficult few days there, but at the same time, as I felt like I might be gone, I felt like they had my back at the same time, it was kind of a weird one.

"I'm grateful that I'm still here and I look forward to making amends in the future."

Roosters chairman Nick Politis has a famous zero-tolerance policy when it comes to drugs, but softened his stance to keep Radley at the club, with coach Trent Robinson and senior players reportedly making the case to retain him at the club.

Radley couldn't be drawn for comment on his meetings with Politis, but confirmed he had apologised to the long-term tri-colours boss.

The forward confirmed he is still keen to play for England in the end-of-year Ashes series, although it's unclear if he will be selected in the squad to take on the Kangaroos.