The Sydney Roosters have confirmed that they will accept the early guilty plea for three charges levelled against Lindsay Collins, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Victor Radley from Friday night's win over the Melbourne Storm.

The big call - and realistically the only one that the club were a chance of challenging - was the dangerous contact charge against Collins.

The Queensland Maroons State of Origin prop was hit with a Grade 3 charge for a hip drop tackle during the game committed against Tom Eisenhuth, who has likely had his season ended by the tackle with a knee injury the result.

Collins was pinged for his third offence of the season with the charge from the MRC, making the punishment all the worse for the tri-colours.

The prop had only just returned from concussion during the game against Melbourne, but now could have played his last game for the season. The only way he will turn out again this year for Trent Robinson's side is if they make the grand final, with a four-week ban being accepted to rule him out of Round 25, and three subsequent matches - the elimination, semi and preliminary final should the tri-colours make it that far.

If they don't make it to at least Week 3 of the finals, then Collins will be unavailable for Round 1 next year with the suspension to carry over.

Both Radley and Waerea-Hargreaves have also accepted monetary penalties for Grade 1 dangerous contact and contrary conduct charges respectively. Radley will pay $1800, while Waerea-Hargreaves, who risked a suspension if he went to the judiciary and lost, will instead pay $3000.

Radley, regardless, is unlikely to line up this weekend against the South Sydney Rabbitohs as he recovers from a sickening concussion sustained at the back-end of the win over Melbourne.