Due to sheer geographical location, Brisbane and the Dolphins were bound to become rivals, but not this quickly.

The Dolphins have managed to step on their fair share of toes during their maiden recruitment drive, causing one-on-one feuds with other clubs, however, the Broncos have upped their game.

Teenage prodigy Karl Oloapu was sensationally released this week by the Broncos after the youngster declared 'he'd never play for the Broncos as long as he lives' late last year. Still, it came at a price.

Yr12 student Karl Oloapu has his sights firmly set on establishing himself as the @NRL's best new talent off the back of being named #1 schoolboy in AUST following his stellar performance for QLD this year.He will commence as a FT contracted player upon graduating in a few weeks! pic.twitter.com/i1SCJgRuoi — Wavell SHS (@WavellSHS) October 18, 2022

Brisbane whacked a hefty six-figure transfer fee over Oloapu's head, announcing that clubs would need to pay premium prices to secure the rookie three years before his deal runs out.

The Dolphins reportedly approached Karl last year despite being under contract, offering to up his salary if he jumped ship to the NRL's newest club, causing disharmony between Oloapu and the Broncos.

Now, The Daily Telegraph has revealed there was one extra clause in Oloapu's release.

The teenager's release would only be granted provided the five-eighth's destination wasn't the Dolphins, slamming one door and opening 15 others.

It was Phil Gould and the Bulldogs who swooped in to sign Oloapu to a four-year deal, and Brisbane aren't the first club to do it to the Dolphins.

The New Zealand Warriors took out their frustrations on the new Queensland club last season, only allowing Reece Walsh out of his contract provided he didn't sign with Wayne Bennett's side.

It's been a tumultuous time for a club that hasn't even kicked a ball in the NRL yet, being denied two stars by rival clubs sheerly out of spite.

While the $500,000 won't go to the Broncos cap, club CEO Dave Donaghy is sure to spend it wisely as he bids the young gun farewell.

“Whilst this was a unique situation, we are comfortable with the position we have reached with the Bulldogs and as a result, we have granted Karl an early release,” Donaghy said after the news broke.

“We wish him well for the future.”

The youngster will slot straight into Canterbury's top 30, while the Dolphins will throw all their eggs into the basket of rookie international half Isaiya Katoa, who is set to be handed an opportunity during the NRL trials.