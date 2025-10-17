Attempting to win their first premiership since 2016, the Cronulla Sharks will need to rely on the next generation of young players coming through their ranks, who have yet to play in the NRL arena.

Over the past couple of years, the likes of Chris Vea'ila, Liam Ison and Sam Stonestreet have been introduced to the NRL after successfully progressing through the club's ranks.

So...who's next?

These are the 'Top Ten' young players that have yet to make their NRL debuts and are currently contracted to the Cronulla Sharks.