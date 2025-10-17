Attempting to win their first premiership since 2016, the Cronulla Sharks will need to rely on the next generation of young players coming through their ranks, who have yet to play in the NRL arena.
Over the past couple of years, the likes of Chris Vea'ila, Liam Ison and Sam Stonestreet have been introduced to the NRL after successfully progressing through the club's ranks.
So...who's next?
These are the 'Top Ten' young players that have yet to make their NRL debuts and are currently contracted to the Cronulla Sharks.
11. Honourable Mentions
Outside of the 'Top Ten', the Sharks have plenty of great young players who are slowly progressing through the ranks.
Some back-line players to watch include Richard Whalebone, Oliver Lester, Kristian Dixon, Adrian Sandy and Liam Challenor.
Felix Faatili, Jai Davies and Blake Whataman headline the most impressive forwards that are on the club's books and set to make waves in the coming seasons.
They have also signed impressive 19-year-old playmaker Marc Tannous from the Wests Tigers on a two-year contract until the end of 2027.