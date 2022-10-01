Former Warrior Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has finally spoken out on his touted return to rugby league, denying the speculation as he looks to cement himself in the All Blacks side.

The fullback made the cross-code switch midway through the 2021 NRL season in a bid to become a dual international, leaving the Warriors with the now-departed Reece Walsh to wear the No. 1 jersey.

While the former Dally M medallist has already made his All Black debut in a limited role, the 2023 Rugby World Cup seems to be doing enough to sway the fleet-footed Tuivasa-Sheck into staying in the 15-a-side code.

While the Sydney Roosters had been touted as Roger's ideal destination, Daily Telegraph journalist Brent Read confirmed the tricolours weren't chasing their former star's signature.

“I've checked with the Roosters today and they've said it doesn't make sense,” Read said on NRL 360.

“They've got about four fullbacks already, so the Roosters basically distanced themselves from this.”

Unfortunately as the adage goes, where there's smoke there's fire, forcing 'RTS' to take to Instagram to make his own comments on the potential switch-back.

“Hey team, hearing a return to NRL and Sydney Roosters. As much as I enjoyed it there, I won't be heading back. Signed sealed delivered till the end of 2023,” Tuivasa-Sheck wrote on social media.

While he's been progressing as a second five-eighth in rugby union, there's word that Roger will make the transition to the right wing after starting in the No. 14 for his NPC club Auckland on Saturday night.