The Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) have reportedly raised concerns over the sanctions put forward by the Sydney Roosters against English international Victor Radley on Thursday afternoon.

Although Queensland police did not charge Radley after being implicated in an investigation into former teammate Brandon Smith, the Roosters decided to impose a ten-match suspension without pay on the forward on Thursday afternoon.

While Radley agreed to the heavy sanctions put forward by the Roosters, The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the RLPA has since raised concerns that the club has not acted within the terms of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

It is understood that the RLPA have begun making inquiries into the penalties and could potentially launch a complaint with the NRL, per News Corp.

This is due to the punishment being out of the guidelines which could set a dangerous precedent heading forward into the future.

“I want to sincerely apologise to the club, my teammates, our sponsors, Members and fans for the negative spotlight I have brought on the Roosters," said Radley on Thursday afternoon.

"I accept the sanctions in full and will work hard to earn back the trust and respect of everyone who supports this great club."

As it stands, it is unclear if the Roosters are set to seek a salary cap exemption for Radley's $150,000 (no-pay suspension) to be taken out of the salary cap, but the NRL have confirmed to various news publications that they are within their right to do so.

England coach Shaun Wane confirmed that Radley will be able to represent the nation in the Ashes series despite the suspension.

“He's available for England. He's been dealt with by the Sydney Rooster. So case closed for me,” Wane told The Daily Telegraph.