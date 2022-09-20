The Rugby League Players' Association have announced the player-voted dream team for 2022.

The voting process worked with each player in the competition being able to nominate one player per position out of the list of eligible players, however, couldn't vote for players in their current team.

The team features only one player who didn't make the 2022 finals series, with Dally M favourite Ben Hunt winning the race for the number seven jersey over Nicho Hynes.

The remainder of the team made the finals, with the 12 players split up into four from the Sydney Roosters, two from the Melbourne Storm, two from the Penrith Panthers, and one each from the Canberra Raiders, North Queensland Cowboys, Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

James Tedesco is the fullback for the fourth time, meaning he now has more appearances in the player-voted team than anyone in the NRL.

Joseph Suaalii, Daniel Tupou and Joseph Manu have all been included, meaning the backline is predominantly the Roosters, while Justin Olam and Cameron Munster from the Storm round out the back seven.

The forward pack is led by James Fisher-Harris and Joseph Tapine, which is hard to argue, while Origin duo Apisai Koroisau and Cameron Murray are the hooker and lock respectively.

The second row is Jeremiah Nanai and Isaiah Papali'i.

The players champion, who is part of the dream team, will be revealed during the NRL grand final coverage.

2022 RLPA dream team

Fullback: James Tedesco

Wingers: Joseph Suaalii and Daniel Tupou

Centres: Joseph Manu and Justin Olam

Five-Eighth: Cameron Munster

Halfback: Ben Hunt

Props: James Fisher-Harris and Joseph Tapine

Hooker: Api Koroisau

Second Rowers: Jeremiah Nanai and Isaiah Papali’i

Lock: Cameron Murray