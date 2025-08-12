Kyle McCarthy, a young up-and-coming outside back for the Newcastle Knights, has reportedly found himself on the radar of a couple of rival teams who could attempt to poach his services in the coming seasons.

Only 21, the Gerringong Lions junior is one of the many young, talented outside backs coming through the club's system alongside Logan Aoake, Sosaia Latu, Wilson De Courcey and new signing Kingston Seve.

Debuting in 2024 and given more of a taste of first-grade this season, McCarthy hasn't disappointed on the big stage but has shown that he still has areas of his game to develop.

On the club's Top 30 roster for the 2026 season and having a player option in his contract for the following season, that hasn't stopped him attracting the interest of at least two rival teams, per The Newcastle Herald.

Technically able to speak with rival teams from the start of November, it is understood that opposition clubs are prepared to offer him more security in an attempt to lure him away from the Hunter region.

"When you're a child, even just five, six, seven years ago, you watch them on TV playing Origin and for their country and stuff, and then the next thing you're training and playing with them. So there are times you pinch yourself," McCarthy said last year.

"The person I've been watching the past two or three years is definitely Stephen Crichton. His defence, especially, is what I idolise my game off.