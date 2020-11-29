The Brisbane Broncos have a fight on their hands to keep gun centre Kotoni Staggs, according to League media personalty Peter Peters.

Staggs’ reputation had risen after an outstanding season for the Broncos in which he scored 10 tries and 47 tackle busts in 14 games.

The Broncos can ill afford to lose Staggs who is arguably their best players, but according to Peters, the 22-year-old could walk away from the club at the end of next season.

“I know that several clubs are keen on signing their superstar centre Kotoni Staggs,” rugby league media legend Peter Peters said on the Big Sports Weekend.

“Staggs is their gun player, he’s going to demand a lot of money when his current contract is up at the end of next season and Staggs is the player other clubs want to pinch from the Broncos.”

Staggs was in line for Origin selection before injury prematurely ended his season.