Broncos forward Payne Haas is understood to be on the radar of the Melbourne Storm following the NSW Blues star's recent contract fiasco at Red Hill.

Haas made headlines after requesting an immediate release from his contract with Brisbane, a deal that currently ties the 22-year-old to the Broncos until the end of the 2024 season on close to $750,000 per year.

The prolific second-rower has since retracted that request, with the saga having sparked interest from rival clubs who now see Haas as a potentially gettable asset.

In search of a bumper deal, Haas will likely assess his options outside of Brisbane, with Melbourne arising as a potential landing spot for the Newcastle-born prop.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Storm are believed to be ready to move for Haas' services, having lost key forward trio Felise Kaufusi, Jesse Bromwich and Kenneath Bromwich to the Dolphins for next season.

The Storm will also open further salary space with rake Brandon Smith's departure to the Roosters at the end of this year, with coach Craig Bellamy needing to bolster his forward stocks for the future.

PAYNE HAAS

Prop Broncos 2022 SEASON AVG 176.3

All Run Metres 2.9

Tackle Breaks 1.3

Offloads

Speaking on SEN, reporter Michelle Bishop added to the rumours linking Haas to a move south.

“There’s a little bit around about Melbourne possibly setting themselves out to lure him to the Storm,” Bishop said.

“There’s nothing concrete, but I have been hearing this over the last couple of weeks.

“We’ve obviously seen the Storm lose a bit of power up front for next year, obviously there’s Jesse and Kenny Bromwich as well as Felise Kaufusi who are going to the Dolphins.”

The Storm are currently working to retain star half Cameron Munster, who has been linked with the Broncos as a potential partner for veteran playmaker Adam Reynolds at Lang Park.

According to Bishop, murmurs of a potential swap deal between the Broncos and Storm for Haas and Munster have been floated.

“There’s still no decision yet on Cameron Munster,” Bishop said.

“The Broncos appear to be super keen to lure him up there, so could there be something in a potential deal in the future for Haas to head to Melbourne and Munster to head to the Broncos?

“I’m just putting that out there, I keep hearing it.”

Munster is currently contracted to the Storm until the end of next season, meaning the flashy five-eighth will be eligible to discuss his future with rival clubs from November.

Both Munster and Haas will clash on Wednesday night in the opener of this year's State of Origin series at Accor Stadium, representing Queensland and New South Wales respectively.