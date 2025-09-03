Cronulla Sharks young gun winger Sam Stonestreet has confirmed he will remain with the club - but only for one additional season.

It means the out-of-contract winger is locked in to remain at the Shire-based club until at least the end of 2026, but can hit free agency again almost immediately, with the November 1 deadline looming.

He has been heavily linked to a move to the St George Illawarra Dragons in recent times, among other clubs, although Zero Tackle has learned interest cooled from the Sharks' arch rivals as they continue to weigh up how to replace the likely-to-depart Tyrell Sloan and add to their depth in the outside backs at the same time.

What the deal means for the future of the Sharks' wings remains to be seen.

Stonestreet has been used as the back-up option to Sione Katoa and Ronaldo Mulitalo this year, and it seems unlikely he would remain long-term to stay in that role.

As it stands, Katoa is also off-contract at the end of 2026, while Mulitalo is contracted until the end of 2028.

It could mean the second wing spot at the Sharks comes down to a race between Katoa and Stonestreet.

The local junior, however, has repeatedly stated that he doesn't want to leave the Sharks, and echoed those sentiments upon his re-signing.

"The club means the world to me, I'm a local junior and I'm excited to be extending my time here," Stonestreet said in a club statement confirming the news.

"Fitzy (Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon) has been big for me and all the boys, I'm learning every day, and I'm looking to develop my game further. I've also got the likes of Ronnie (Mulitalo) and Sione (Katoa) to look up to; they're showing me the ropes and I'm always learning from them as well."

Stonestreet has been a long-term pathways player for the Sharks, and general manager of football, Darren Mooney, said it was pleasing to see him re-sign.

"We're extremely pleased to have a talented local junior like Sam staying at the club," Mooney said.

"Sam has been in our pathways system from a young age and was named our Junior Representative Player of the Year in 2021. It's been great to see him kick on and live out his dream of playing in the NRL for the Sharks.

"He's acquitted himself well at the top level so far, and we're excited to see where Sam can take his game in 2026."

Stonestreet has scored 16 tries in 16 games since debuting for the Sharks and will now look to add to those numbers next year.

Meanwhile, the Sharks have also confirmed the re-signing of pathways product Prestyn Laine-Sietu.

The centre has confirmed he will remain with the club until 2028, although it's unclear at what point he will join the Top 30.

He has been playing Jersey Flegg since the middle of the season, following the completion of his SG Ball Cup commitments, and has made an immediate impact, having also played for the Queensland under-19 side this year.

"Prestyn has risen to every challenge he has faced since joining the Sharks," Mooney said.

"He had an outstanding year in the SG Ball competition, producing a season in which he was named our Junior Rep Player of the Year and since then he has continued to perform against older boys at Jersey Flegg level.

"He was also a standout playing for Queensland in the 19s Origin match. He has now joined our full-time NRL training group, and we have high hopes for where Prestyn might be able to take his game in the future."