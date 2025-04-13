Wests Tigers teenage sensation Latu Fainu has reportedly attracted the interest from rival teams as he remains the back-up playmaker to Lachlan Galvin and Jarome Luai.

Arriving at the club last season alongside his brother Samuela Fainu, Latu has been injury-plagued since his arrival, but has excelled in the first-grade in his 11 matches to date when given the opportunity.

Touted for big things ever since signing a lucrative $2 million contract with the Manly Sea Eagles as a teenager, he may only be in his second season in the NRL, but he has proven that he has a substantial future in the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still only 19, the teenager has already become a U19s NSW Blues representative and accumulated multiple awards in the junior ranks, such as the Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Series in 2021.

RELATED >> Why Latu Fainu should be considered the ‘Future of the Wests Tigers'

Although he is contracted until the end of the 2027 NRL season, Fainu has attracted the interest of rival teams, as it looks as if Lachlan Galvin and Jarome Luai have been earmarked as the team's future halves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously the club is waiting to see what they do with Lachie Galvin to see where the future lies for Latu Fainu," his manager Mario Tartak told foxsports.com.au.

“Have I been asked? Absolutely I have been asked when is he off contract, yes," he told the publication when asked if there had been interest from other teams.

The links to rival clubs come as The Daily Telegraph reports that he is facing an extended stint on the sidelines after fracturing his thumb in the loss to the Brisbane Broncos last Saturday night.

Once groomed as the potential successor of Daly Cherry-Evans at the Manly Sea Eagles, a player he has moulded his game on, Fainu reached great heights during his junior career and even earned the praise of several Tigers teammates earlier this season.

"He's a gun," teammate Jarome Luai said recently.

"He's going to be a really good player and he's going to have a big career in the NRL.

RELATED >> Latu Fainu's second season fuelled by family support

"I think they're both [Lachlan Galvin and Latu Fainu] the same age or around about that but they're two different players.

"They've got their own strengths, and they're going to be scary playmakers for the future ahead."