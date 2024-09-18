Parting ways with the Newcastle Knights earlier this year, former recruitment manager Adam Doyle has reportedly caught the attention of several rival NRL teams.

A long-time stalwart of the Knights, Doyle was let go by the club after they recruited Peter O'Sullivan from The Dolphins as their new Head of Recruitment, as the clean-out of the club continues.

According to Wide World of Sports, Doyle has already caught the attention of several rival NRL teams and is set to be snapped up in the coming weeks.

The son of former Queanbeyan Raiders football legend Mick Doyle, Adam has helped the Knights secure top talent for several years and build the club's future.

He is also a former rugby league player having been signed by Bob Fulton in 1992 for the Manly Sea Eagles and had a stint overseas in the Super League with the Warrington Wolves.

Recruiting talent for the SG Ball Cup, Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions, some recruits of his include Tom Gilbert and Jake Clifford.