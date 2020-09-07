Wests Tigers’ David Nofoaluma’s stock is continuing to rise as the red-hot winger pushes his claim for Origin selection and a big payday in the near future, reports The Daily Telegraph.

NSW adviser Greg Alexander flagged Nofoaluma as a player he has had a very close eye on this season.

“I have always liked David Nofoaluma,” Alexander said.

“He has been great for Wests Tigers. He’s a strong, tackle-busting, try scoring winger.

“He has had a tremendous season. We have discussed David Nofoaluma. His name has come up a few times. He is a very good player.”

Nofoaluma is off contract at the end of next season, but he can field offers from rival clubs from November 1.

He could attract at least $425,000 a season, and more if he lands an Origin berth, according to News Corp. A new three-year contract might be worth as much as $1.3 million.

His manager, Sam Ayoub, has emphasised the immense value Nofoaluma brings to the Tigers.

“David has been one of Wests Tigers most consistent performers in recent years,” Ayoub said.

“As with other senior wingers, the way the game is played these days, he has become a lot more effective. He is a powerful winger, very strong, he scores tries and he saves tries.

“And he is certainly someone who is liked by everybody at the club. He is a Wests junior and is Wests Tigers through and through. We rate and value him very highly.”

Adding three more tries to his 2020 tally in the Tigers’ Saturday night win, Nofoaluma leads the NRL with 17 tries scored for the season.