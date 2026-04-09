Reports have indicated that the Melbourne Storm has lodged an expression of interest in rising Brisbane Broncos outside back Gehamat Shibasaki.\n\nShibasaki, a recent Origin and Kangaroos representative, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since joining the Broncos. \n\nAfter scoring 18 tries in 25 games last season, his market value has surged well beyond his current $160,000 deal — leaving Brisbane facing a difficult battle to retain him under salary cap constraints.\n\nHis breakout campaign was nothing short of remarkable, climbing from Queensland Cup to a Test and Origin debut, capped off with a grand final victory — an ascent that has quickly placed him on the radar of rival clubs, according to the Daily Telegraph.\n\nThe Broncos' roster moves and the vacancy in the Storm backline have only intensified speculation about his future. \n\nThe Broncos recently secured highly touted young prospect Antonio Verhoeven on a three-year extension, leaving followers to question whether the 19-year-old would be the long-term replacement for Shibasaki. \n\nStorm is also seeking an elite backline signing with the exit of Will Warbrick, who will join the New Zealand Warriors in 2027. \n\nThis outside back opening has only been made more apparent after Melbourne missed out on securing Jaxon Purdue from the Cowboys, who recently confirmed his extension till 2030. \n\nFurther departures for Storm are also expected, with Nick Meaney and Tyran Wishart linked to the incoming Perth Bears in 2028, freeing up salary cap space to offer Shibasaki a competitive deal.\n\nDespite the growing external interest, Broncos coach Michael Maguire has made it clear the club is eager to retain Shibasaki, along with fellow outside back Jesse Arthars.\n\n“Yes, definitely, I want to keep them both,” Maguire said.\n\n“Gem and Jesse have been excellent.\n\n“Gem worked really hard last year to put himself in really good shape, and he's doing things we know Gehamat can do, and Jesse is the same.\n\n“We certainly don't want to get rid of Gem and Jesse, but they (contract negotiations) are the things we've got to sort through in the background.”\n\nShibasaki's manager, Wayde Rushton, acknowledged both the player's affection for Brisbane and the realities of the salary cap, but has not put a line through a potential move.\n\n“Gem loves Brisbane, but understands there's salary cap pressures, so we need to just work out where he fits in the salary cap and where he is best suited,” Rushton said.\n\n“It was a perfect year for Gem, and the coaching of ‘Madge' (Maguire) is obviously helping”\n\n“But he also has a major interest. I will sit down with Gem, present him with his options, and see what best suits him and his family.”\n\nWith rival clubs circling and Brisbane juggling a stacked roster, Shibasaki's future looms as one of the key contract storylines to watch in the months ahead.