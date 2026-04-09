ROUND 6
CAN WON
 2026-04-09T09:50:00Z 
32
-
16
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-10T08:00:00Z 
 2026-04-10T08:00:00Z 
WIN Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-10T10:00:00Z 
 2026-04-10T10:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-11T05:00:00Z 
 2026-04-11T05:00:00Z 
Optus Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-11T07:30:00Z 
 2026-04-11T07:30:00Z 
Optus Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-11T09:30:00Z 
 2026-04-11T09:30:00Z 
AAMI Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-12T04:00:00Z 
 2026-04-12T04:00:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-12T06:05:00Z 
 2026-04-12T06:05:00Z 
Campbelltown
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
ROUND 6
CAN WON
 2026-04-09T09:50:00Z 
32
-
16
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-10T08:00:00Z 
 2026-04-10T08:00:00Z 
WIN Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-10T10:00:00Z 
 2026-04-10T10:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-11T05:00:00Z 
 2026-04-11T05:00:00Z 
Optus Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-11T07:30:00Z 
 2026-04-11T07:30:00Z 
Optus Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-11T09:30:00Z 
 2026-04-11T09:30:00Z 
AAMI Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-12T04:00:00Z 
 2026-04-12T04:00:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-12T06:05:00Z 
 2026-04-12T06:05:00Z 
Campbelltown
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎