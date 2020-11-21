Out-of-favour Bronco Joe Ofahengaue has reportedly held talks with Wests Tigers in regards to a potential move to Concord, with both parties keen on having the forward released from his contract with Brisbane.

Ofahengaue is contracted at Red Hill for a further two seasons, with the Broncos happy to offload the 25-year-old early as they set their sights on utility John Asiata, according to Triple M’s Brent Read.

Wests are also preparing to let go of wantaway fan-favourite Josh Aloiai by the end of the month, with the club looking at Ofahengaue as a formidable replacement.

Aloiai shocked the Tigers camp when he demanded an immediate release from the club in favour of a move to Manly, with Wests soon to give in to his demands.

“We’ve all seen the Josh Aloiai situation, it’s an interesting one,” Read told Triple M’s Rush Hour with MG.

“The Tigers have got some options on the table. Curtis Sironen is in the mix, he has been discussed, and Joe Ofahengaue is doing the rounds again,” he said.

“He was being discussed earlier in the year, and Joe is back doing the rounds. He spoke to the Tigers this week, and there is an interest there.

“Josh Aloiai will leave, they want to get it resolved by November 30 and they are exploring options everywhere.”

Interesting to see Joe Ofahengaue unfollow the Broncos on Instagram and start following the Tigers. Wouldn’t read much into it but does seem a little bit convenient considering his circumstances — Everything Wests Tigers (@EverythingWests) November 20, 2020

The Dragons are also understood to have expressed interest in Ofahengaue, but have hit a crossroads on how much salary the club can contribute to the former Origin player’s salary.