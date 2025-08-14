Only four matches into his playing career, Canterbury Bulldogs winger Jethro Rinakama still can't believe he is running out onto the NRL field week in, week out with tens of thousands of people in attendance watching him achieve his dream.

In just over 12 months, he has gone from playing in the Under-19s SG Ball Cup to scoring in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final to representing the Under-19s NSW Blues and, most recently, making his NRL debut for the Bulldogs.

"I really didn't see myself getting in here this early, so I'm just grateful for the coaching staff and for everyone," Rinakama told Zero Tackle.

"First-grade is pretty surreal, especially coming through the pathways (but) it's pretty mad. When I'm running out, I still pinch myself a bit."

Currently at the beginning of his professional career, the 19-year-old only started playing rugby league less than five years ago, having spent the majority of his junior years playing rugby union and soccer.

However, he always imagined that he would have gone down the path of playing the 15-man game rather than league.

Thankfully, he stayed with the 13-man code and is set to be a mainstay of the club's back-line for years to come after recently inking a contract extension until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

"I watched a lot of NRL, but I didn't imagine myself playing it. I was probably going more towards union," the Lidcombe-raised winger said.

"I was just trying out league when I was 1,5 and they picked me up from there and just came through the pathways."

Crediting the likes of Bronson Xerri, Jacob Kiraz, and Stephen Crichton for furthering his development, Rinakama has been likened to the duo of Daniel Tupou and Israel Folau, both of whom he admired as a younger player for their achievements and exceptional aerial skills.

A member of Fiji's squad at the 2024 Pacific Championships, he has his sights set on achieving the goal of playing for the national team at the end of the year

"Obviously, just trying to stay present this season, and when I finish, hopefully get that debut from Fiji," Rinakama added.

"It's definitely one of my goals (and would mean) so much to my family as well to actually see me put on the Fiji jersey and play.

"They've done all the sacrifices for me. They dropped me off, picked me up and done everything to put me in the place I am today."