The Queensland Maroons will be in search of a new leader in 2026, with the current women's coach, Tahnee Norris, announcing she will leave the role.

After a successful tenure as the Maroons' coach, Tahnee Norris has said she will not be continuing in the position.

Appointed as Queensland State of Origin coach in 2021, Norris guided the Maroons to a 2-1 series victory over New South Wales in the first-ever three-match women's Origin series in 2024.

“It's been an absolute privilege to coach the Queensland State of Origin team at such an important time for women's rugby league in our country,” Norris said of her four-year tenure.

“While I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity, I feel that after five years in charge, it is the right time for a change for the team and myself personally.”

QRL Chair Brian Canavan discussed how important Norris' contributions have been to the state side, commending her for her efforts.

“On behalf of everyone at the QRL, I'd like to thank Tahnee for her contribution to women's rugby league in Queensland,” Canavan said.

“More women and girls get to chase and realise their rugby league dreams because of the work Tahnee has undertaken over many years.”

The Maroons will now begin their search for a new coach for 2026, with an appointment expected to be announced soon.