Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has revealed Jarrod Croker's return to the NRL was driven by the playing group during the week.

Croker was the surprise addition on Tuesday afternoon when Stuart named his team to play the Brisbane Broncos in Round 6, with the green machine coming away with a surprise 20 points to 14 win at Suncorp Stadium.

The win, just the second of the year for Canberra, also handed the Broncos their first loss of the year.

Croker was near faultless in the centres for his 293rd NRL game, not missing a tackle and containing the barnstorming Kotoni Staggs with experience and professionalism throughout the contest.

Stuart admitted post-game that he wants to see Croker reach the 300-game milestone this season, with the club captain having a player option at his disposal should he wish to play on into 2024.

“Bringing Jarrod back was always going to give us great enthusiasm and energy because all the players love playing with Jarrod,” coach Ricky Stuart said post-match.

“We had a meeting on Monday and the players asked me, they wanted to pick Jarrod, he had played NSW Cup.

“For me, there's nothing better than having Jarrod in the football team playing well and I would love nothing more than for him to keep that form up and that consistency up so gets his 300 games, and the way he played tonight I can't see why it can't happen.”

At one point, it seemed as though Croker would be unable to break back into the first grade set-up after playing reserve grade to start the season as he looked to return from multiple injuries which have ruined recent seasons for the veteran 32-year-old.

Despite that, Croker never gave up on his desire to return, and he said he will now turn his focus towards continuing and building consistency back in first-grade.

“It was awesome, great to be back. There's no better stage against a good footy side at a good stadium,” Croker said.

“Now I've just got to worry about going again and getting right to go again next week.”

It's believed Croker could have at one stage considered medical retirement, but ultimately, had multiple procedures to get back onto the field.

The Raiders host the St George Illawarra Dragons in Canberra next Sunday afternoon.