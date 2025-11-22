Coby Black called Ricky Stuart earlier this month to say, "I'm a Raider," a move that is set to shake the landscape of the NRL for years to come.

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has labelled new recruit Coby Black "the real deal", backing the teenage halfback to develop into a long-term NRL playmaker in the nation's capital.

Black stunned the Brisbane Broncos a fortnight ago by requesting a release at the end of next season to join the Raiders on a two-year deal from 2027.

The move follows the Broncos' signing of Jonah Pezet, which Stuart admitted created a "career-blocking" logjam for the Queensland under-19s star.

Stuart said he was convinced of Black's potential after a composed showing in this year's Under-19s State of Origin, where the young Maroon landed a crucial field goal and try in Queensland's 23-22 win.

"I see a good organising halfback in Coby," Stuart told News Corp.

"He has a strong kicking game, controls the ruck, and fits our running style of footy."



The Raiders coach confirmed Black will stay in Brisbane through 2026 to continue learning under Adam Reynolds before linking with the Green Machine ahead of the 2027 campaign.

“It's only going to help his maturity and growth… He's a good young man, and we'll look after him,” Stuart said.

Black, a noted non-drinker and former Burleigh Bears junior who once scored 46 points in a single Mal Meninga Cup game, will add depth to Canberra's halves alongside Ethan Sanders in the club's long-term spine plans.