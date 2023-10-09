Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has confirmed Jordan Rapana and Elliott Whitehead will retire at the end of the 2024 seasons.

Speculation had been circling both the winger and English back-rower in recent times over whether they would look to continue their careers beyond the end of next year.

Whitehead has previously revealed he has no intentions of leaving Canberra following his retirement, while Rapana acknowledged on more than one occasion in 2023 that he was approaching the back end of his career.

Speaking to The Canberra Times, coach Stuart said the Raiders were ready for generation next following the retirement of Jarrod Croker and departure of Jack Wighton this year ahead of the twin losses at the end of next year.

"Over the next 12 months we're going to be transitioning into a new era," Stuart told the publication.

"We'll be losing 1000 games of NRL experience with Jarrod and Jack leaving this year, Elliott and Jordan being their last season in '24."

Stuart admitted the Raiders were bracing for inconsistencies ahead as they transitioned into a new, inexperienced group, however, the club are set up incredibly well to deal with the exits over the coming years.

Xavier Savage headlines the young brigade, and while Stuart has only handed him limited first-grade opportunities amongst injuries in recent times, he is rated as one of the best youngsters in the game.

In the backline, Albert Hopoate also came on in leaps and bounds throughout 2023, while Chevy Stewart will also contend for minutes over the coming years.

The Raiders have also put considerable resources into locking up some of their young talents on new deals, with Hopoate re-signing until 2025, and prior to that, Sebastian Kris (2027) and Matthew Timoko (2025) also re-signing with the club.

There is also plenty of talk the Raiders will lock up young Parramatta half Ethan Strange, who could be a long-term answer for Jack Wighton, and potentially Jamal Fogarty who has publically declared he will hit the open market from November 1 ahead of his current deal expiring at the end of 2024.