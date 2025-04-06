Brisbane Broncos captain Adam Reynolds has revealed he is not concerned over his hamstring after failing to finish Saturday evening's game against the Wests Tigers.

Reynolds was substituted out of the game early in the second half with a hamstring complaint, coming after he scored off a chip and chase, and then converted his own try.

The try was the catalyst for a run away performance during the second half from the Red Hill-based outfit, with the final scoreline reading 46 points to 24.

The captain confirmed he will go for a scan on the hamstring, but wasn't worried.

"I'm alright. Just tightened up a bit there and didn't want to risk anything," Reynolds said on his hamstring.

"I'll talk to the medical staff, but that [going for a scan] is probably the plan for tomorrow.

"I don't know [if I'll miss next week]. I feel pretty good and am pretty positive as a person. So I'll talk to the medical staff and go from there."

The captain revealed he in fact did his hamstring injury during the first half and never wanted to take the goal kick before being taken out of the game.

"I did it in the first half. I felt it in the first half. Got to halftime, assessed it and then yeah, saw a bit of space there. The good thing is I got through without doing anything serious," the captain revealed.

"I didn't want to kick the goal. I was looking for someone. They were all facing the wrong way. I probably only kicked it at 30 or 40 per cent."

The captain said if he does have to miss next week then Hunt will be more than up to the challenge.

"He [Hunt] will do a good job [if I can't play next week]. He showed that tonight. He did some work there in the pre-season when I had the operation so it's probably a blessing. He is a quality player. That's why we brought him to the club, to deliver in those moments, and he will do a fantastic job," Reynolds said.

Complicating matters for replacing Reynolds however at Red Hill is the ongoing suspension of Ezra Mam, combined with the fact Josh Rogers is believed to have suffered an injury in the QLD Cup this weekend.

It could see young gun Coby Black in line to make his NRL debut.

Reynolds and new halves partner Ben Hunt were among the best for the Broncos, as they have been throughout the first month of action.

Despite being the oldest halves combination in the competition, they have helped Brisbane to the top of the table, with 164 points scored across their five games to date.

Reynolds though said he hasn't thought about whether he wants to play on next year.

"I'll look after this year first. I've got a job to do here so that will sort itself out in the future," he said.

"I'm enjoying myself. I still feel like I've got a lot to give, but I have a big job to do this year, so I'm not even worried about next year at the moment.

"I'm obviously worried about getting my body right for next week and doing my part for the team and trying to put us in a good position.

Coach Michael Maguire said the combination and performance of Hunt and Reynolds was all down to experience.

"Experience isn't it?" Maguire asked.

"That's what the boys definitely bring. They throw a lot at you and were shifting out of yardage, putting a lot of questions to us so we had to work really hard defensively. We put ourselves on the back foot a few times with six against and penalties and things like that, but the boys put it together and got it done in the second half."

Maguire revealed his side had to regroup at halftime after at point appearing to be on the back foot in the contest.

"It was a funny first half. We probably made a meal of things there. We had a few opportunities, but you're batting against an opposition and they were coming at us pretty hard as well," the coach, who was going up against his old club in the Tigers for the first time, said.

"We regrouped at halftime. The boys spoke really well at halftime about what they needed to do and obviously they took that out, got control and got back into the game."

Brisbane clash with the Sydney Roosters next weekend at home for the second time this season, having put 50 points on the tri-colours during the opening round of the campaign.