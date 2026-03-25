The Brisbane Broncos have been rocked by the sudden resignation of assistant coach Ben Te'o, with the confirmation leaving players and staff stunned.\n\nTe'o, who played a significant role in shaping the Broncos' defensive systems, had become a key figure within the club.\n\nHis departure is particularly surprising given his close ties with head coach Michael Maguire and captain Adam Reynolds — the trio famously part of the South Sydney Rabbitohs' 2014 premiership-winning side.\n\nThey reunited in Brisbane and were instrumental in guiding the Broncos to a remarkable turnaround and deep finals run last year, which culminated in a remarkable come-from-behind grand final win against the Storm.\n\nSpeaking to Triple M on Wednesday, Reynolds admitted the squad is still trying to process the unexpected development.\n\n"He's a wonderful coach, a lot of the success we had last season is due to Ben," he said.\n\n"We don't know exactly what went on. I obviously didn't travel to Melbourne [due to injury], and from what I've heard, there were lengthy discussions about certain processes and things - but that happens every day at training.\n\n"No doubt discussions can become heated at times, but I don't see that as anything out of the ordinary. I'm still a bit shocked. I don't know exactly what went on.\n\n"Obviously, it's a huge loss; he's a big part of our squad. He's a big reason why our defence is the way it is, and he's brought a lot of great things to the club."\n\nReynolds was quick to highlight Te'o's influence, not just tactically, but culturally - crediting him for helping spark the Broncos' mid-season revival and eventual finals success.\n\n"At the time, we weren't playing well as a team," he said.\n\n"We looked at that and the idea from Benny to get together as a team and forget about football for a moment and connect as a group.\n\n"Off the back of that, we went on a bit of a run and kick-started our season.\n\n"It's not just the coaching aspect of football that's important; it's about understanding the individuals and what certain individuals or a group of men may be going through at the time, and he was really good at recognising that.\n\n"Still a bit in shock, he's a great coach and no doubt will be a great coach in the future."\n\nWhile the exact circumstances surrounding Te'o's resignation remain unclear, reports suggest internal discussions escalated, ultimately leading to his departure.\n\nMaguire is expected to address the media on Friday, where further details may emerge about the situation and what it means for the Broncos moving forward.