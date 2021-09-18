After turning around his early season woes, Dylan Walker appears likely to earn a contract extension to remain at Brookvale in 2022.

Walker was on fire in his 100th appearance for the Sea Eagles on Friday night, scoring a breakaway try during his side's 42-6 rout of the Roosters.

Although the premiership winning Rabbitohs' form is a far cry from his dismal outputs during Tom Trbojevic's absence, Walker currently remains out-of-contract with Manly beyond the end of this season.

However, after proving his worth by playing numerous positions across the park, Sea Eagles head coach Des Hasler explained that given his recent string of bursts from the lock slot, the 26-year-old is likely to remain north of the harbour bridge next season.

"We're in negotiations," Hasler said after his side booked a ticket to next weekend's preliminary finals.

"He [Walker] played well tonight, playing his 100th game for the club.

"He's adapted really well, he's just a real footballer, Dylan. He plays a lot of positions, he plays in the middle, he gives us that real good middle service and he's got great experience."

DYLAN WALKER

Centre Sea Eagles 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Try Assists 0.3

LB Assists 0.3

Tries

With his vote of confidence in the previously controversial back evident, Hasler was promptly quizzed about whether Walker's abridged role from the pine would continue to be a fixture in the future.

"He's been playing it for the last six or seven weeks... he will be playing it moving forward," he explained.

"He's got that utility value about him."

Walker and Manly will now play South Sydney next Friday night for the right to become the first side to gain a pass to this season's Grand Final.