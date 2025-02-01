Retired Manly Sea Eagles centre Brad Parker has revealed his new role after he decided to hang up the boots at the end of last season following a distinguished nine-year playing career.

At only 27 years old, Parker's retirement from rugby league came after multiple injury problems, with his most recent one being a knee issue that resulted in a staph infection and sepsis.

However, during his time on the field he appeared in 117 matches and scored 29 tries, whilst also registering one appearance for the Prime Minister's XIII side in 2019.

Speaking on Backstage with Cooper & Matty Johns, Parker has revealed that he will go into commercial real estate, which will be his first job after starting first-grade straight after he graduated high school.

"I'm going to go into commercial real estate (at) The North Agency," the retired centre said.

"So Clint Gutherson, his older brother Lincoln's helping me out...I'll start that at the end of the month, which is exciting and nerve-racking at the same time.

"I kind of wanted a break from footy. I've got a couple of jobs offered to me around playing manager and even through the RLPA which I was very blessed to get the job offers but I just wanted a break from footy."

Nicknamed 'Hank Scorpio' after his doppelganger from The Simpsons television show, he also spoke about his time on the football field in which he admitted that he never thought he would play football professionally.

"Obviously, everyone has ambitions to play rugby league and first-grade, but I just never really thought I was going to make the NRL," he added.

"I know a lot of people say that, but I genuinely thought that. I only did it to hang around the lads."