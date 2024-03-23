Retired NRL halfback Sam Williams has joined a new rugby league club after hanging up the boots during the 2022 season.

In a full circle moment, Williams has decided to return to the beginning of his rugby league journey after retiring from the NRL and guiding the Queanbeyan Kangaroos to a title in the Canberra Cap after being recognised as the team's captain-coach.

The halfback will lace up the boots for the Monaro Colts as they prepare to take on a Newcastle team led by Blake Ferguson on Sunday for the NSW Rugby League Country Championships title at Cessnock Sportsground.

“It's brilliant, I can't wait,” Williams told News Corp.

“I haven't had the chance to wear the Monaro jersey since I was about 14 or so. It's been a long time between drinks.

“I grew up watching the Monaro rep side and loved the players who were wearing the jersey, so for me to get the opportunity to do it and play in a final and represent where we've come from, I just can't wait.”

Williams played 103 NRL games for the Canberra Raiders in three separate stints - 2011-13, 2015-16 and 2018-21 - four games for the St George Illawarra Dragons and played overseas for the Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity in the Super League.

The Cooma-born halfback and St Gregory's product played through the junior ranks for the Raiders and even managed to earn Junior Kangaroos honours in 2010 to go with being named captain of the club's Under-20s team the same year.