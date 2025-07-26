Twelve months after announcing his retirement from rugby league, former NRL and Super League forward Zane Tetevano is back in the headlines again for all the wrong reasons.\r\n\r\nAccording to\u00a0The Western Weekender, Tetevano, who decided to hang up the boots after 13 seasons and 170 matches in the two rugby league competitions, is facing serious criminal charges and is set to be sentenced at a Wyong court next month.\r\n\r\nIt is understood that the former NRL and Super League forward will also answer for an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) the following day, per the same publication.\r\n\r\nDebuting in 2011 with the\u00a0Newcastle Knights\u00a0(2011-14), Tetevano also played for the\u00a0Sydney Roosters\u00a0(2017-19),\u00a0Penrith Panthers\u00a0(2020) and\u00a0Leeds Rhinos\u00a0(2021-23) throughout his career.\r\n\r\nThroughout these matches, he scored six tries and 24 points. In the international arena, he played ten matches for the\u00a0Cook Islands\u00a0and three Tests for the\u00a0New Zealand\u00a0Kiwis.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_86194" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Zane Tetevano of the Panthers breaks through the defense during the round 20 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Penrith Panthers at ANZ Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe ex-NRL forward was also a member of the Manly Sea Eagles\u00a0squad in 2014 and the\u00a0Canterbury Bulldogs roster in 2024 but never played a match for either team.\r\n\r\nComing through the junior ranks at the\u00a0Newcastle Knights, Tetevano would make his\u00a0NRL\u00a0debut for the side in 2011 against the\u00a0Cronulla Sharks\u00a0in Round 11 but was sacked due to disciplinary reasons.\r\n\r\nAfter two years away from the game, he would work hard to get another shot at the\u00a0NRL.\r\n\r\nSigning a contract with the\u00a0Sydney Roosters\u00a0in 2018, he would find most of his success there and would even manage to be a part of the 2018\u00a0NRL\u00a0Grand Final team.\r\n\r\nThe following year, he was named to take part in the 2019 Grand Final but would be replaced by\u00a0Jake Friend\u00a0at the last minute.