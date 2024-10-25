Announcing his retirement less than three months ago, former NRL forward Mitch Garbutt has decided to return to the field and has found a new club.

Beginning his career at the Newcastle Knights for their U20s team, Garbutt would then be signed by the Melbourne Storm in 2012.

He made nine appearances for the club across three seasons before deciding to move to the Brisbane Broncos, where he managed a further three NRL matches and earned selection for the Queensland Residents team.

Last playing in the NRL in 2015 and announcing his retirement in August, it has been confirmed that Garbutt will lace up the boots again to join the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.

A marquee signing for the Bulldogs, his arrival will see him join former Central Coast Roosters junior Logan Sipple as one of their two new signing for the 2025 season.

"I still remember when he [Garbutt] came up the grades playing for Wests when I was coaching Wyong [around 2010]," coach Paul Stringer told The Newcastle Herald.

"My assistant coach who's helping me out, Jamie Davis, was the captain at Wyong then. We all had a good catch up and chat when we signed him the other night.

"He's the type of guy we were looking for. He's played 40 games of footy this year. He's still healthy, loves playing and wants to play.

"He's going to be great for us. Apart from Kye Hopwood, whose 27, most of the guys we have are 23 and under."