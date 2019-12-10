David Fifita is set to sign a lucrative new deal with the Broncos, with a four-year, $4m deal set to be agreed upon in the near future.
Fifita was rumoured to have been seriously looked at by at least 12 other NRL clubs, although following the Broncos’ involvement in his release from a Bali prison last month, the 19-year-old has decided to repay the favour.
However, Sydney clubs have spoken to The Daily Telegraph, suggesting they are “feeling used” given the way the negotiations took shape.
“I think we’re all being used. He is staying at the Broncos. There’s been a wall go up around him from his management team since Bali,” one recruiting manager said.
Fifita was locked up for three nights in a Balinese prison after striking a security guard, and although the Broncos played a big role in getting him released, they deny having paid the $30,000 that was needed to release him.
Given Brisbane’s involvement in getting him back to Australia, Fifita now sees the Broncos as his home, meaning clubs will need to turn their attentions to other players including the likes of Jai Arrow and Latrell Mitchell.
“We feel used”
Oh boohoo.
Just about everyone “tests the market” to increase market value.
Damn… even Bellamy done it.
It can backfire though…. hey Latrell?
Have I missed something or has Fifita been dealt with yet by the NRL for his Bali assault?
What’s taking so long – Nelson copped his unfair penalty within a couple of days?
Oh well bad luck hey souths. But dont worry you still have another dozen $1m players left that you can sign up.
@ Beeth. What’s taking so long is the NRL are hoping we all forget about it.
With all these million dollar a season contracts getting thrown around we will start losing players to the super league chasing more money as one teams cap will be taken up by a handful of players.
Brock Lamb has signed with the Eels for 2020 and 2021. 2020 in the development squad and 2021 in the top 30.
Part of his release deal.
The Broncos pay a fortune to get him out of jail on the proviso he re-signs with them.
What is more of a concern is the donkeys had to release a player to fit Croft in but they now all of a sudden can offer Fafita a million per season.
Nothing to see. Lift sweep repeat.
You’ll probably find Kev they had that set aside to retain Fifita but didn’t want to touch it for Croft
eels47, just wondering how a player with 33 nrl games of experience over 4 seasons can be placed into your DS??
I am not sure how it works redv3. The only rules I know about the development squad is they aren’t available to play first grade until June 30 without NRL approval. As I see it, at the end of the day, if Lamb is happy to sign a development contract, which limits his earnings and restricts him to playing reserves, then that is his choice is it not?
Looks like the roosters couldn’t squeeze Fifita under their $15m sombrero.
Surprised.
Come on TwentyOne, you called out the Roosters supporters for unprovoked attacks on your club on every article, and yet here you are doing the same thing. This article isn’t about the Roosters, but you are attempting to create something about it. Fairs fair, if you want them to stop you need to as well.
old news
TwentyOne better known as TWlTI0NE, amongst us superior Sydney Rooster fans, who was bragging to all who bothered to read his tripe, and informing everybody on this site that Fifita was a “done deal” as was Latrell Mitchell. WRONG!!!!!
Fool of all fools this Souths clown TwentyOne. Where within this Earth do you receive your source of infomation? Please dont tell me you read it on other media web sites like your manwife penso at Roar?
Personally I’m convinced you beleive your own rumour mill. Arrow by the way has not signed anything with anyone, but you beileive he has already signed with that Transit Lounge orginisatio, better known as Souths, who undoubtedly upset you after it was exposed that your team has signed 24 players Within a window of just two seaons.
Now that is fact and that is soooooo Funny.
Fifita is a ten times better player than Arrow but Fifita was not interested in the club run by a bunch of rabbits.
This is why they are willing to spend a million on a 450k forward. They are desperate to spend Burgess’s money on someone. Even if they must fork out a million for a slim jim so called enforcer Arrow, to go with their other feather weight Murray. Major embarrisment for Souths. Theur big off season signing is rebirthed 34yr old dud Goodwin. Nobody with any skill is interested in signing with the fast sinking Rabbit
If the they run with the wind behind their back this Soufths pack will fall flat out on their face.
Adamhoward
screamingeagle
December 10, 2019 at 4:28 pm
“Someone told us some porky pies.
Someone told us he was going to roosters”.
That someone N1TW1T is TwentyOne the number one porky pie teller.
A true ninkinpoop who always beleives his own fabricated stories, just as much as Lady PansyPenso with his wife’s literature in the subject of Rugby League opinions, these love bunny pair dribble utter bullamakanka.
Pansypenso. Is that the same lam penso?
Well done to Latrell for calling out Rooster man Fittler on his racial discrimination within the Blues camp.
Love the way rooster Fittler is trying to backpedal his way out of this but obvious Latrell is right.
Should be removed as Blues coach and all media contracts.