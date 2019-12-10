David Fifita is set to sign a lucrative new deal with the Broncos, with a four-year, $4m deal set to be agreed upon in the near future.

Fifita was rumoured to have been seriously looked at by at least 12 other NRL clubs, although following the Broncos’ involvement in his release from a Bali prison last month, the 19-year-old has decided to repay the favour.

However, Sydney clubs have spoken to The Daily Telegraph, suggesting they are “feeling used” given the way the negotiations took shape.

“I think we’re all being used. He is staying at the Broncos. There’s been a wall go up around him from his management team since Bali,” one recruiting manager said.

Fifita was locked up for three nights in a Balinese prison after striking a security guard, and although the Broncos played a big role in getting him released, they deny having paid the $30,000 that was needed to release him.

Given Brisbane’s involvement in getting him back to Australia, Fifita now sees the Broncos as his home, meaning clubs will need to turn their attentions to other players including the likes of Jai Arrow and Latrell Mitchell.