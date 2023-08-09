Off-contract at the end of the season, reports have emerged that Newcastle Knights forward Brodie Jones will not be re-signed for the 2024 season.

The 2021 Newcastle Knights Rookie of the Year appeared in every game for the club apart from their season opener until Round 7, when he faced an extended stint on the sidelines after sustaining a quadriceps injury that saw him ruled out for nine weeks.

Since returning back to the first-grade team in Round 16, Brodie Jones has failed to cement his spot in the team but has played in the past two games from the interchange bench in limited minutes.

After the re-signing of duo Enari Tuala and Dylan Lucas, well-known NRL journalist Barry Toohey from the Newcastle Herald revealed that Jones would not be offered a contract extension from the club for next season.

Had it in Herald column on Saturday Joel. Two spots left and Brodie won’t be re-signed. https://t.co/H2uXGv3O3n — Barry Toohey (@BarryToohey) August 8, 2023

The reports come as a shock as Jones has been with the club since representing their Harold Matthews Cup in 2014 before moving to the NRL roster in 2020. Since debuting in 2020, he has played in 51 matches for the club, including 22 of those being from the 2021 season.

A 2016 Australian Schoolboy representative and second-rower for the NSW Under 16s and Under 18s side, he would be a valuable addition to any club as either a backup forward or coming off the bench and bringing physicality in limited minutes.

Whilst these reports are yet to be confirmed by the Knights, there have been no clubs that have reportedly been interested in gaining his services as of yet.