The NRL are set to personally investigate the claims surrounding South Sydney Rabbitohs great Sam Burgess following a prolonged investigation by The Australian.

The Englishman’s lawyer Mark O’Brien has denied the accusations of domestic violence and substance abuse.

“The allegations are false and constitute an indefensible defamation against my client,” Mr O’Brien told the newspaper.

“It is apparent sources of the false allegations are those currently in dispute with my client over various issues.”

The Australian added further allegations to Burgess’ 2018 sexting scandal on Friday.

The incident broke during the Rabbitohs 2018 finals series when a woman alleged she had been exposed to inappropriate images from Burgess’ social media account.

The woman told the Sydney club she felt violated, adding allegations that a number of players exposed themselves to her in a video chat, with Burgess cleared from the investigation following the club’s personal inquiry.

The Australian report suggest Burgess was allegedly involved in a heated argument with Roosters star Billy Smith, who happened to have a connection with the woman involved.

The newspaper claims “Roosters sources” said “Burgess had blasted Smith with an expletive-filled tirade in the tunnel after the September 5 game against the Roosters.”

The sources also suggest Burgess allegedly “sat outside the home of Smith for an hour” in hope of confronting him in belief that Smith took part in “exposing the sexting scandal”.