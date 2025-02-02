Campbell Graham isn't about to let another injury derail his long-awaited NRL return.

The South Sydney centre, who missed the entire 2024 season with a sternum injury, has suffered yet another setback, this time breaking his hand at training.

But despite the club officially listing him as “out indefinitely,” Graham has assured his teammates he'll be there for Round 1 against the Dolphins.

"He has said he will be there for Round 1," a South Sydney source revealed to WWOS.

Graham's latest injury occurred last Tuesday during a training session, with medical staff now monitoring the swelling before deciding whether surgery is necessary.

While the club hasn't confirmed a timeline for his return, the 25-year-old's determination is unwavering.

"It has been a frustrating couple of years for him and this has only added to his determination to be on the field with his mates," the source added.

After sitting out all of 2024, Graham's absence was felt as South Sydney struggled for consistency out wide.

His return is seen as a major boost for the club, especially with Wayne Bennett back at the helm for his second stint as head coach.

Should he be cleared in time, Graham may need to play through the pain with protective bandaging or a guard.