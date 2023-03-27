Patrick Herbert has been linked with a new move, days after being granted an immediate release from his NRL contract with the Gold Coast Titans.

The centre will reportedly make his way to the Super League, where according to Catalan Media, he will join the Catalans Dragons immediately.

Granted an early release by the Titans the two mutually agreed to part ways after they came to a mutual agreement.

The release came as a shock to many with Herbet becoming a regular fixture in the team under Justin Holbrook. This included 20 appearances in 2021 and 18 in 2022.

Herbert ended his NRL stint having appeared in 59 games for both the Warriors and Titans.

The Catalans Dragons are one of only two clubs that currently hold a quota spot on their roster. Herbert will be a big inclusion into the team, especially after Tyrone May is currently out with an ankle injury.

Herbert will join former NRL players Adam Keighran, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Mitchell Pearce at the club along with May.