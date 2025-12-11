Touted as one of the most exciting NRL prospects, Sydney Roosters Academy graduate Xavier Va'a was released on Wednesday to pursue an opportunity away from the club.

Reports had suggested Va'a was making his way to the Super League and a deal with Wakefield Trinity was all but done.

However, according to Love Rugby League, the deal has broken down, and Trinity, who only have one final overseas quota spot, will turn their attention to securing an outside back instead.

Luckily for Va'a, the York Knights have swooped in and are confident a deal can be done for the 22-year-old.

Despite having only one NRL game under his belt, the forward's potential makes him an attractive prospect after steadily improving over the last three seasons in the Roosters' NSW Cup side.

Va'a averaged roughly 30 post contact metres per game in the NSW Cup despite primarily featuring off the bench.

If the move to the York Knights is successful, the 22-year-old would link up with another former NRL player in Paul Vaughan, who made the switch from the Warrington Wolves.