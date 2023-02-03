Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney has revealed his second thoughts over joining Canterbury this season after finishing his Parramatta career with a Grand Final appearance.

Mahoney made the decision to join the Belmore-based club 12 months ago, with Canterbury the reigning wooden spooners at the time, it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Apart from his debut season, Mahoney's Eels outfit has reached at least the second week of the finals every season he's played, while the Bulldogs haven't spent a minute in the post-season since the hooker's NRL career began.

Blake Ferguson made a similar move to Parramatta in 2019, winning the premiership with the Sydney Roosters in 2018 and joining the reigning wooden spooners at the time, the Eels.

Just as Isaiah Papali'i did, Mahoney had his own second thoughts, however the rake is happy he's made the jump.

"Yeah of course (I got cold feet)," Mahoney told 9News.

"We went to the Grand Final, and the Doggies boys didn't even play finals. I'd have those where I'd go ‘oh, what have I done'."

It's the same reason he sent a message to Grand Final rival and future teammate Stephen Crichton after the centre inked a four-year deal with the club starting next season.

"I actually sent him (Stephen Crichton) a message after he signed. I was sort of in his position last year, 12 months out," Mahoney continued.

"Obviously you have those second doubts, we've all had them along the way, just to let him know he's coming to a good club, and that the boys and the culture of the club is really good."

The move is already paying dividends for Mahoney, who was this week named the club's game-day co-captain alongside Matt Burton.

"I actually rang my parents on the way home, I didn't know what to say. I told them, and mum and dad were in tears. They were just super proud of me," he said.

Mahoney is an outside chance of playing in the club's first pre-season trial against the Canberra Raiders, however it's likely Cameron Ciraldo will hold off his big guns until the Bulldogs' final trial, a February 19th clash against Cronulla.