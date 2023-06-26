Reece Walsh will face the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening after being referred directly by the NRL's match review committee.

Charged with contrary conduct, any regular grading could have allowed the Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Maroons star fullback to walk away with a fine for an incident during Sunday afternoon's loss to the Gold Coast Titans.

The second half incident saw Walsh penalised for an obstruction, before unleashing a foul-mouth tirade that was picked up over the referee's microphone.

In the video, Walsh can be seen protesting the decision, saying that he stopped, before unleashing a number of expletives. Referee Chris Butler then penalises Walsh and the Broncos with an extra ten metres for backchat, before threatening Walsh with the sin bin if he continued.

Walsh's teammates can also be heard telling Walsh to stop.

Both captain Adam Reynolds and Walsh took to Instagram, replying to the video posted by Fox Sports to "show the full clip", with suggestions from both players that Walsh was not talking to the referee, but in fact a player from the Titans.

The language is unlikely to be viewed favourably by the NRL, who have previously suspended players for tirades at both referees and opposition players in different contexts.

The Broncos came up short in the clash against the Titans by 18 points to 12, who were reeling from the mid-week sacking of Justin Holbrook.

There is only one game left for the Broncos before teams are picked for State of Origin 3, so anything more than a single game suspension for Walsh will result in him missing the dead rubber, to be played in Sydney on July 12.

Walsh will face the judiciary at 6pm (AEST) on Tuesday evening.