The Canberra Raiders were dealt a blow following the news of Adam Elliott’s injury woes, but they’ve received some good news ahead of their sudden-death semi-final with the Parramatta Eels following reports that Ryan Sutton will make a shock early return from his own injury.

Sutton assumed his season was over after he sustained an injury during the club’s Round 22 home win over the Dragons, with the damage significant enough to require finger ligament surgery.

With the back-rower bound for Canterbury in 2023, all parties had assumed Sutton had played his last game in lime green as the Raiders battled for a finals spot. But now, thanks to the team's stellar run of form, the Daily Telegraph reports he’ll get at least one more chance to pull on the iconic jersey.

Sutton has played 74 games for the Raiders since making his NRL debut for the club back in 2019. He originally joined from Super League side Wigan, making 115 first-grade appearances for the famous club.

The news isn’t as good for Elliott, whose season – and time in the nation’s capital – is over as he prepares to join the Newcastle Knights. He’s been diagnosed with osteitis pubis – an inflammation of the bones in that area that is regularly seen in sports.

Elliott is meeting with specialists this week to determine if the painful pelvic injury will require surgery.

While it may not, it’s believed optimum recovery time is two to three months, which is likely to have an impact on his first pre-season for the Hunter club.

Elliott expressed his concern about his injury following the win over Melbourne.

“Something is going on around my pubic bone,” he told the Telegraph.

“I felt a crack. I went in to see if I could get it needled but I would’ve been no good if I’d come back out. I would have been a liability.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to try and get me ready to go.”