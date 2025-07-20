Under pressure Gold Coast Titans head coach Des Hasler has slammed both his team, and the referees, for their performances during a one-point loss to the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt on Sunday afternoon.\r\n\r\nThe Titans, who had the lead at one point during the second half, put on a mind-numbingly poor display of rugby league to fade out of the game, which was eventually sealed with Adam Doueihi's first career field goal in front of a packed Leichhardt crowd.\r\n\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768305"]\r\n\r\nReferee Belinda Sharpe came under controversy for her performance in the second half as well, but Hasler wouldn't lay all of the blame at the referee's feet.\r\n\r\n"It's really disappointing that in the second half we fumble, we bumble, we miss tackles, we throw balls over the sideline, we get carried over the sideline and we complete 9 from 15 sets," Hasler said during his post-match press conference.\r\n\r\n"I'm really disappointed in that performance. It was really dumb.\r\n\r\n"We didn't need luck. There was the scrum penalty and three knock-ons that the referee missed, but I'm not going to blame the loss entirely on the referee's performance.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe didn't help ourselves.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe Gold Coast, who remain at the bottom of the NRL ladder two points behind their nearest opposition, finished the game with only 72 per cent in the completion rate column, while they also missed 41 tackles and conceded eight penalties.\r\n\r\nIt's the seventh loss in the last eight starts for the Robina-based outfit, with Des Hasler seemingly in his final weeks as coach of the embattled club.\r\n\r\nHe reportedly has clauses in his deal that will allow the club to make next year's part of his contract null and void if he doesn't make the finals.\r\n\r\nHasler cut the scene of a frustrated coach in the change room after the game, with Fox Sports cameras picking up him telling players to get out of the shower to instead listen to his debrief.\r\n\r\nThings don't get any easier for the Titans either, with matches against the New Zealand Warriors on the road and high-flying Penrith Panthers back at home over the next fortnight.