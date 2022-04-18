Nathan Cleary might be facing a $1000 fine from the NRL for his ugly tackle on Billy Walters during Friday night's win over the Brisbane Broncos, but it's questioning from Andrew Johns which might have had him looking for cover.

Cleary said there was no intent in the tackle, which he was hit with a Grade 1 charge for in avoiding suspension, with Walters managing to play out the game after having his knee caught in an awkward position.

Walters appeared to be in pain directly after the tackle, however, managed to play out the game for the Broncos, with the young half now turning his attention to the Canterbury Bulldogs and keeping his spot in the struggling side after replacing the injured Albert Kelly.

Appearing on Channel 9's The Sunday Footy Show, Johns told Cleary that he thought the tackle was really dangerous.

“I thought looking at it and after the game, I thought it was really dangerous,” Johns told Cleary.

“Talk us through it.”

Cleary was quick to agree.

“That was a really bad one,” Cleary replied to Johns.

“It was an awkward tackle, I rushed out and tried to take him to the ground. It was poor technique.

“As soon as my leg came off the ground, anything can happen from there. I definitely didn’t do it with any intent, but it was a real ugly one.”

Asked what he said to the clearly in pain Walters, Cleary said he apologised.

“I was just apologising straight away,” Cleary said.

“I felt it get awkward and his knee get trapped. It definitely wasn’t something I was trying to do. I was just trying to see if he was all right.”

Cleary escaping with a fine means he will be able to line up for the Panthers when they host the Canberra Raiders next Sunday, attempting to extend their winning streak to six to start the season.