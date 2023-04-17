In the leadup to his monster performance against the Bulldogs, Parramatta Eels enforcer Reagan Campbell-Gillard "spent a couple of days in hospital," says coach Brad Arthur.

Overcoming an illness to take the field RCG didn't miss a beat, running for 197 metres against Canterbury and even finding himself his second four-pointer of the season to top off his efforts.

Averaging 166 metres from his 7 games this year RCG is certainly putting himself in the Origin conversation, putting Newcastle's Daniel Saifiti in danger of potentially losing his spot who is averaging a slightly lower 137 metres.

Earning high praise from his skipper Clint Gutherson, Campbell-Gillard's impact on the Eels side is beyond important, especially in close matches where he will often step up.

"You know straight away what you're going to get from Reg, when he is charging into the line like that, you know it's going to be a good game," said Gutherson.

"We need him to be like that every week, as Brad [Arthur] said NRL games are hard to win, and when 'Reg' is going forward it gives us a good chance."

Parramatta now has a big challenge ahead facing a 5-day turnaround before they take on the Broncos in Darwin.

Coach Brad Arthur certainly had the short turnaround in mind during their win over the Bulldogs, managing to give his big men a good rest at the end of the match with both RCG and Junior Paulo playing under 55 minutes.

The Eels props RCG and Paulo will need to be at their best when they take on Brisbane who boasts one of the competition's strongest forward packs on Friday.