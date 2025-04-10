Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau and Starford To'a have had plenty of praise for teammate Heamasi Makasini, who is considered one of the best young players coming through the club's system.

Currently on school holidays, Makasini was spotted training with the Wests Tigers first-grade squad on Wednesday despite only being 17 years old and still attending Newington College.

Rated as one of the best schoolboy talents in either rugby league or rugby union, the centre has been touted for big things since a young age and has continually shown that he is one of the most exciting talents in the 13-man code.

At only 17, he found himself pursued by several teams in both codes and was set to be heavily involved in Rugby Australia's plans after representing the U18s Australian team in 2024.

However, he decided to remain with the Wests Tigers, where he has been since the age of 14, and signed a three-year deal until the end of 2027.

"It's crazy having him here at training. He looks like he's older than half the boys here and he's still at school," Starford To'a told Zero Tackle on Wednesday.

"He is training with us today, and all the boys are teasing him that he's on school holidays at the moment, but it's good for him to be able to be training with us.

"I try to tip him up. He's got raw talent when it comes to attack. In defence, it's a whole different level in the NRL, so if I can make him feel comfortable there, I'll do what I can.

"But, he's a good kid and he's always willing to learn."

Likened to the likes of Greg Inglis, Israel Folau and Jonah Lomu, the 2024 Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Year only began playing rugby league less than eight years ago but has already achieved several prestigious honours.

This includes representing the U16s NSW Waratahs team, U16s and U18s Australian rugby union side, and U16s City team in rugby league.

"He is only here cause he's on school holidays so he has time to train," Wests Tigers co-captain Apisai Koroisau added.

"He's 6'4', a huge body and just an incredible athlete, so it's exciting (to see him out there)."